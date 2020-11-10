Kurnool: Deputy CM Amzath Basha promises all help to kin of Abdul Salam

Kurnool: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy on Monday met the family members of the four, who recently threw themselves under a goods train due to alleged police harassment and consoled the deceased family members of Abdul Salam.

Amzath Basha said the government will always stand by the victim's family members. Abdul Salam, a resident of Roja Kunta in Nandyal has committed suicide with his wife Noor Jahan, daughter Salma and son Dada Kalandar on November 3 after jumping in front of a moving train at Kauluru village near Panyam railway station. Before taking the extreme step, Salam stated in a selfie video that they were unable to bear the police harassment.

They recorded the video and left the cell phone in their home before they headed out for the suicide, which was later discovered by their relatives and made viral on social media.

In the video, the family alleged that they were framed in a false case by Nandyal I Town police and since nobody was coming to their rescue, they were ending their lives.

He assured them that every possible help would be rendered to the family members on behalf of the government. Later speaking to media persons, the Deputy Chief Minister said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has constituted an enquiry team with two IPS officers to probe the issue.

Under any circumstances, the persons whoever may be, if found guilty would not be spared, he said. Basha further said the government would take all steps that no such incident repeat in future. Hindusthan United Muslims (HUM), a Muslim rights and welfare trust thanked the Chief Minister for taking action in the suicide case. After consoling the family members, the Deputy Chief Minister visited Kurnool and participated in the 5th foundation day celebrations of Dr Abdul Haq Urdu University. He assured the government would extend assistance for the development of university.

CI, CONSTABLE RELEASED ON BAIL

Circle Inspector Soma Sekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar, who were arrested on Sunday in connection with Abdul Salam suicide case, were released on bail by a court at Nandyal on Monday.