Kurnool Dr Sanjeev Kumar said 6 of his family members tested Covid-19 positive

Kurnool: In a startling revelation, YSRCP MP from Kurnool Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that six of his family members tested Covid-19 positive. He said his 83-year-old father, two of his brothers, their wives and a youngster tested positive.

He said they are a total of six brothers and sisters. Two of his brothers and their wives are doctors. They stay at Narsingraopeta in Kurnool. His father was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad while other family members were admitted to Kurnool government hospital and were responding well to the treatment.

None of them have any travel history, he said. Dr Sanjeev Kumar said one need not panic about the coronavirus since the state government was well prepared and was handling the situation effectively. He further said that though it is now over 40 days since corona cases were reported, there has not been even a single case where the patient had to be put on ventilator.