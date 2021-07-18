Kurnool: E-stamping of copper inscriptions commences in Srisailam temple

Kurnool: Srisailam temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao said that E-stamping of copper inscriptions was started in the temple on Saturday. In a press release, Rama Rao said that around 53 copper inscription plates have been found on several intervals during renovation works carried out at Ghanta Mutt.

Following the directions of Dr Muni Rathnam Reddy, Epigraphy Director the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), Mysore division, Epigraphist Dr Meka Venkata Raghavendra Varma, photographer Vasanth and other staff of the department, has visited the temple on Saturday and started E-stamping process of copper inscriptions, said the EO.

Rama Rao further stated that the inscriptions would be cleaned thoroughly through a scientific process prior to starting of E-stamping. A xerox copy of the inscriptions would be taken on a plain paper prior to starting of the process. The experts would later evaluate the subject that is scripted on the copper plates.

According to an understanding, the inscriptions were known dating back to the 13th to 17th centuries. It is also identified that the inscriptions belonged to Kakatiyas, Reddy Kings (Reddy Rajulu), Recharla Kings (Recharla Rajulu), Gajapathulu and the Kings of Vijayanagara dynasties, stated the EO.

The inscriptions were in Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada and Oriya. Following the orders of the state government and the officials of Endowments department, special care is being taken to safeguard the ancient treasure.

The inscriptions were the live testimony that Srisailam temple is a sacred place for devotion, meditation, religious, education, medical and others, stated the EO.