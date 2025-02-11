Kurnool emerges overall champion

Peddapadu (Kurnool district): The1st State-level Yoga League competitions, organised by the Yoga Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh, concluded successfully on Monday at Vedanshi School, Peddapadu.

The Kurnool district team emerged as the overall champion with 105 points, followed by Anantapur district (95 points) and Nandyal district (92 points) in second and third places respectively.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Renuka, Deputy Mayor of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, as the chief guest. She presented awards to the winners and praised the Yoga Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh and the Yoga Association of Kurnool District for their efforts in promoting yoga and creating awareness about health and well-being across the erstwhile Kurnool district.

Speaking on the occasion, State Yoga Association general secretary Avinash Shetty highlighted the competitive spirit of the participants and appreciated their dedication.

Several dignitaries, including Vedanshi School correspondent Paramesh, competition organizing president & secretary Dandu Vidyasagar and Fayaz, and District Yoga Association members Eshwar Naidu, Mumtaz Begum and Padmalatha attended the event. The two-day tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from yoga athletes across the State, marking a significant milestone in the promotion of yoga as a competitive sport in Andhra Pradesh.