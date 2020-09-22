Kurnool: Encephalitis turns fatal for coronavirus cases

Kurnool: The district is witnessing an increased number of instances where Covid-19 positive patients are reporting for various forms of neurological ailments like encephalitis, said Dr Naga Suresh Madduru, consultant Neurologist at Medicover hospitals in Kurnool, in a press release on Monday.



Naga Suresh pointed out poor hygiene in town and in places across the district was leading to breeding of mosquitoes as a result of which people were suffering from problems like encephalitis which could be fatal to people that test Covid-19 positive. But timely medication would help the patients to recover but the associated complications leave deep traces of ill effects in the patient.

Dr Naga Suresh further said the healthy individual should ensure that they should not contract with coronavirus. The people with pre-existing neurological complications must stay conscious of the risks. To save from the risk factor people need to keep their surroundings clean and prevent breeding of mosquitoes. This will reduce the risk of contracting encephalitis, stated Naga Suresh.

There is no specific treatment for encephalitis. In a Covid-19 positive patient, the cure was available only in the form of symptomatic medication. The persons should be always cautions of the risks posed due to double whammy of coronavirus and mosquito bites that is leading to neurological complications, Naga Suresh stated.