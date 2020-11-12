Kurnool: Encourage children to pursue higher education says collector G Veera Pandian

Kurnool: District collector G Veera Pandian has said that the construction of good society is possible only with education. He called upon the parents to encourage their children to pursue higher education.

Participating as a chief guest in Moulana Abul Kalam Azad's birth anniversary celebrations organised at Sunaina Auditorium here on Wednesday, he said Moulana's birthday was also celebrated as Minorities Welfare Day and National Education Day.

The collector said the selfless services of the first education minister Moulana Abul Kalam Azad rendered to the country were indelible.

He appealed to the students to take inspiration from him and pursue higher education and extend their contribution for the development of country.

He further said that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had allocated funds in budget for the Urdu University. He appealed to parents to encourage their children to pursue higher education.

In view of poor background of students, the CM has brought several schemes like, Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevana, Jagnanna Vasathi Deevana and Vidya Kanuka, said the collector.

MLA MA Hafeez Khan said that the reforms brought by the Moula Abul Kalam Azad are being implemented till date. Earlier, the dignitaries garlanded the portrait of Moulana Abul Kalam Azan and paid rich floral tributes.

Joint collector, Syed Khaza Mohiuddin, DFO, Alan Chang, ZP CEO Venkatasubbaiah, district minority welfare officer Mahaboob Basha, minority corporation ED Sabiha Parveen Banu, BC Welfare district officer Budu Bai, DEO Sai Ram and others participated.