Kurnool: Fervour marks Maha Sivaratri

Kurnool: All the Siva temples in the district were reverberated with 'Om Namah Shivaya, Harara Maha Deva' on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on Thursday. Lakhs of pilgrims thronged Sri Bramari Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam.

Apart from the famous Srisailam temple, Mahanandiswara temple at Mahanandi, Nagareswara Swamy temple in Kurnool, Bugga Rameswara Swamy temple in Kalvabugga, Jagannath temple at B Thandrapadu, Easwara temple of Yaganti in the district also witnessed huge rush of devotees on the auspicious occasion.

Even the Suyranandi, Omkaram, Rudrakoduru, Kolanu Bharathi and others were packed with devotees. Despite arrangements by the authorities, the pilgrims faced some problems like waiting for a long time in queues at various temples. Special rituals were performed at all Siva temples from early morning across the district. The devotees also observed jagaranam (staying awake all the night) at various temples.

On the eighth day of 11-day Maha Sivaratri Bhramotsavams at Srisailam temple on Thursday, several programmes were conducted. Prabhotsavam, Nandi Vahana Seva, Lingodbhavakala Maha Rudrabhisekams, Pagaalankarama and Kalynotsavam were performed. Earlier, special pujas were performed to the presiding deities and Chandeeshwara puja was held at Yagashala.

Prabotsavam was performed on a grand note by decorating the Lord with various kinds of flowers. The event was marked by cultural events like Nadaswaram, Kolatam, Chakka bajana, Shankar, Damarukam, Beerappa Dollu, Tappeta Chindu and others before Nandi Vahana Seva was performed.

At Lingodbhavataka Maha Rudrabhishekam,11 eminent archakas and Veda pandits recited rudra mantras and performed abhishekam to Mallikarjuna Swamy. After completion of Maha Rudraabhisekam, Pagaalankarana began.

At around midnight and after completion of Pagaalankaran. the celestial wedding was performed to Swamy Amma varlu which was witnessed by devotees with great enthusiasm.

Prior to participating in all the rituals on the temple premises, the devotees had holy dip in Krishna river.

Similarly, the celestial wedding of Uma Maheshwara Swamy at Yaganti in Banaganapalle was held to the delight of devout.

The district level officials including collector G Veera Pandiyan, SP Fakkeerappa Kagineli, Srisailam temple executive officer KS Rama Rao visited all places and personally inspected the arrangements.