SAAP to build Rs 4 cr hostel in Tirupati soon

Tirupati: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) is determined to identify talented athletes across the State, stated its Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu.

Along with TTD Board Member Panabaka Lakshmi, AP Handloom Crafts Corporation Chairman Pasupuletti Hariprasad, Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, SAAP MD Bharani and Director Rajinela, he inaugurated the grand SAAP League at Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Ravi Naidu said SAAP League-2026 will conduct competitions in 31 sports disciplines to bring out the talent even at grassroots level. To encourage athletes from school stage, SAAP is taking steps with the State government to amend GO No 4. He noted that the league acts as a special talent scouting camp, including kabaddi, kho-kho, chess, volleyball, cycling, basketball, football, archery, athletics, para-athletics, water games, and others, to promote every athlete in the State.

Ravi Naidu criticised the previous YSRCP government, saying that no one played or promoted sports then. SAAP is ready to groom interested youth into international athletes, and he urged parents to encourage their children in sports. The coalition government released Rs 16.3 crore in pending sports incentives from 2021-2024 and proposed another Rs 8 crore. SAAP will identify qualifiers for upcoming Commonwealth and Asian events, and soon build a Rs 4 crore hostel in Tirupati for 200 athletes, he said.

TTD Board Member Panabaka Lakshmi, the chief guest, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has elevated Andhra's global image, and athletes must take responsibility to shine internationally.

AP Handloom Chairman Hariprasad said that sports are advancing in the State under Ravi Naidu's leadership and urged youth to gain confidence and mental strength through them.

Municipal Commissioner Mourya praised sports growth in Tirupati due to Ravi Naidu, including hostels and State-level meets in the past one and half years.

SAAP MD Bharani said district selections are underway for each sport and encouraged athletes to move forward with enthusiasm, win or lose.