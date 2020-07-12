Kurnool: First plasma transfusion done on patient at KGGH

Kurnool: First plasma transfusion was done to a covid positive patient at Kurnool Government General Hospital in the late hours on Friday. This is the first transfusion after the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has accorded permission for clinical trials.



The hospital superintendent, Dr G Narendranath Reddy said to The Hans India that following the guidelines of ICMR, the plasma transfusion was first planned to an unstable patient who is a dependent on oxygen. But his health condition is not supportive, so the transfusion was done to another patient. Actually, six patients were planned for plasma transfusion, but it was done to one patient. Transfusion is not based on age factor, Dr Narendranath Reddy said.

He further said that with the plasma transfusion, the viral load, cough and other complications will come down immediately, but the patient will be under doctors' care for another 10 days. The plasma was collected from a covid patient after the patient was fully recovered. After collecting the blood, it was stored under minus 160 degrees and now it was given to another patient. The first plasma transfusion was successfully done after the ICMR accorded permission for clinical trials, said the hospital superintendent.