Kurnool: Fisherman nets python in pond

Kurnool: A python was caught in the net of a fisherman at Siddapuram pond near Byrluti in Atmakur constituency on Sunday. According to information, some fishermen of Amalapuram village went to Siddapuram pond for fishing. When they began to drag nets from pond, a python was caught in one of fisherman net.

They immediately informed the forest officials. Later the forest officials freed the python and left it in the forest. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kiran told The Hans India that Siddapuram pond was almost located in Nallamala forest. Atmakur constituency has received heavy rains and almost all areas in the constituency were flooded with rainwater.

The serpent might have come along with the rainwater and settled at Siddapuram pond. When the fishermen went for fishing it caught in their net. According to the fishermen, they have seen one more python but it managed to escape into a burrow.

The DFO alerted the fishermen to be cautious while getting into the water. He also cautioned that the wild animals should not be harmed and if harmed they would be taken to task as per the forest law.

On the other hand, the vehicles travelling between Kurnool-Guntur (KG) National Highway at Atmakur ghat section have faced huge problems due to land sliding. The land slides are a result of incessant rains that last the district since a week. The vehicles riders are urging the officials concerned to clear up the boulders and other debris that have blocked the road.