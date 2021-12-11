Kurnool: Follow Covid norms strictly to curb spread of infection

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao has said that in view of rapid spread of Omicron variant threat, everyone should follow Covid norms strictly. Those who do not wear mask would be imposed a fine of Rs 100, he said. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the collector said the owners of commercial shops should not entertain those people who come to shopping without wearing face masks.

He appealed to people to keep informed the officials through WhatsApp number 8010968295 about the violators and urged them to join hands to restrict the spread of Omicron variant. As the deadly virus Omicron variant spreading in a rapid manner, the collector said there was every need to put a break to it by strictly following the guidelines of Central government and World Health Organisation.

He directed the medical and health department to release the guidelines for strict implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour. He said the administration has been strictly following the test, trace and treat methods to prevent spread of infection.

He further said that everyone should wear mask and those who violate it would be fined of Rs 100. The mask should completely cover the nose and the mouth, he pointed out. The owners of commercial shops and establishments, if they allow those who not wear face mask, would be fined Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

The collector said that up to 500 people would be allowed to attend marriages or other community-based programmes. The attendants should wear masks and wash hands frequently besides maintaining social distance, stated the collector. The violators would be prosecuted under section 51 to 60 and IPC 188 under 2005 Disaster Management Act. He urged the people to join hands to restrict the spread of Omicron variant.