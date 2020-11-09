Kurnool : Gajulapalle villagers oppose proposal to set up wine shop

Kurnool : The residents of Gajulapalle village in Mahanandi mandal are opposing the setting up of a wine shop between the colonies of Schedule Caste (SC) and Backward Classes (BC). On Sunday, the residents accompanied by the leaders of Communist Party of India (ML) and other community based organisations staged a protest and raised slogans against the government.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI (ML) red star party district secretary Gali Ravi Raj said the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, prior to coming to power, has assured to remove wine shops in a phased manner. But after coming to power, instead of removing the wine shops, he was according permission to set up them in more numbers, he pointed out.

He further said that the wine shops must set up away from schools and temples. At least there should be 100 meters distance but these norms were not followed by the government officials, he pointed out. He said several incidents of sexual assaults, women harassment and eve teasing besides murders has been reported as a result of consuming liquor.

In view of the law and order problem, he urged the government officials to cancel the permission that was accorded to set up the wine shop between the colonies. If the officials did not heed the request to shift the wine shop to some other place, he said the party will intensify protest with the support of women wings.

Rayalaseema Communist Party division secretary Dokka Balu, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) mandal convener Poluru Madhu, Ramesh, Balaji, Sarva Pullaiah, Balamma, Kumari, Rama Devi, Lingamma, Eshwaramma, Lakshmi Devi, Ravanamma, Parvathi and others participated.