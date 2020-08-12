Kurnool: Go Puja performed at Srisailam temple

Kurnool: On the occasion of Gokulashtami, Go Puja (cow worship) was organised at Gokulam on the premises of Srisailam temple on Tuesday. While Nitya Seva Go Puja is a routine ritual conducted daily in the early hours, Go Puja was specially conducted to mark the festival with 11 cows and 11 calves, said temple authorities in a statement.

Prior to Go Puja, priests and Veda pundits recited Puja Sankalpam for the well-being of the humankind. The sankalpam is recited to have abundant and timely rains, good yield of crops, mitigation of drought and other calamities besides flourishing of livestock and prevention of fire and road accidents. The sankalpam was also recited to ensure good health to the humans and protection from pandemics.

Go Puja to cows was performed with Srisuktha, Go Ashtothara Mantram and Shadasa Upachara. Even Chaturveda Parayana was also performed and lastly Nivedana and Neerajana Mantra Pushpa were presented to the cows. The authorities said that in Vedic culture, the cows occupy a significant place. Go Puja was specifically mentioned in Vedas, Upanishads, Sastras and Puranas.

According to Puranas, offering prayers to cows is equal to offering prayers to all gods and goddesses. Sastras even mention that by performing Go Puja, entire humanity on the earth would be safeguarded.

The Lalitha Sahasranamam says that Jaganmata Lalitha Parameshwari has taken the form of cow. Offering prayers to cows on the occasion of Gokulashtami has become a tradition as God Sri Krishna elaborated the glory of the cows to the entire world.

Temple executive officer K S Rama Rao participated and conducted the Go Puja on the temple premises.