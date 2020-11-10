Kurnool: Housewife commits suicide

Kurnool: A 30-year-old housewife committed suicide at MS Nagar in Nandyal on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Renuka. According to Nandyal III-Town CI Mohan Reddy, Venkata Shiva, an employee in railway department, was residing at MS Nagar with his wife Renuka and two children.

The couple had quarrel over a petty issue on Sunday. Upset over husband's attitude, Renuka committed suicide by allegedly hanged to roof of ceiling, said the CI.

The family members after noticing Renuka hanging to the ceiling immediately brought this to the notice of police. Acting on tip-off, the police rushed to spot and shifted the body to Nandyal general hospital for autopsy. A case has been filed based on the complaint lodged by the deceased family members, stated the CI. The deceased is survived with husband and two children Bhavana,2 and a year-old Sainath.