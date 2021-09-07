Kurnool : Ignite patriotism among people, says Collector Koteshwara Rao

Kurnool : District Collector P Koteshwara Rao said that the great sacrifices of freedom fighters will never be forgotten. Remembering their sacrifices let us all join hands to strive to strengthen Indian integrity. On the auspicious occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' the jawans of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken out a cycle rally from Kanyakumari to Delhi.

The aim of the rally is to instill and ignite patriotism among the people, said the Collector.

The cycle rally reached Kurnool on Sunday late evening and again set on to Delhi on Monday morning. Collector P Koteshwara Rao, Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Venkatarami Reddy, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Mayor By Ramaiah, MLAs of Kurnool, Panyam, Kodumur, Hafeez Khan, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and J Sudhakar, Commissioner D K Balaji and others flagged off the cycle rally from the Athena School.

The collector, speaking on the occasion, said that as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' the CRPF jawans have taken out a rally from Kanyakumari to Delhi Raj Ghat. During the way long, the jawans would instill and ignite patriotism among the Indians. Recalling the song of Gurujada Appa Rao, "Desmante Matti Kadoi…Desamante Manusuloi," the Collector said that let us respect each other and strive for Indian integrity.

Several great leaders have laid their lives in the struggle for Indian freedom, we all need to remember their sacrifices, stated the collector.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambupal Reddy said the cycle rally was started on August 22 in Kanyakumari. During the entire stretch of cycle rally, the jawans were spreading the Indian integrity and patriotism, said Rambupal Reddy.

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan said it is really a courageous rally being taken out from Kanyakumari to Raj Ghat in Delhi. "The rally is being taken out to remember the sacrifices of great leaders. We are having a happy life due to the soldiers that are protecting India from the enemy counterpart at the border," said Kodumur MLA Dr J Sudhakar.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that the students should feel proud of our mother India. Instead of saying what India has done to me, everyone has to think about what we have done to India then only India will progress. From childhood, students should learn to respect elders, said the SP.

On the occasion, while flagging off the cycle rally, a 1,000 metre Indian tricolor flag was displayed. The students raised slogans, "Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Even the students have performed several cultural programmes. CRPF Commandant Vidhyadhar, Deputy Commandant Ramesh, Assistant Commandant N V Rao, Kuldeep and others participated in the event.