Kurnool: KIMS doctors perform liver surgery successfully

Kurnool: KIMS doctors on Friday successfully performed liver surgery on a person injured in a road accident. According to sources, a 27-year-old Venkatasivudu was severely injured in a road accident near Nandyal. His right toe and left thumb were fractured besides that he suffered internal bleeding. When he went to a local hospital, they took a scan and told him that his liver was damaged.

They suggested him go to Kurnool. When he came to KIMS hospital, the doctors found his liver was damaged. KIMS consultant surgical gastroenterologist Dr Janakiram S J has performed the surgery after considering his other parameters like BP and pulse. He was kept in the ICU and treated with proper medication. After that, Consultant Orthopedic surgeon Dr P Kiran performed surgery on the patient's fractured fingers. Now, Venkatasivudu was fully recovered.