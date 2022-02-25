Kurnool: Lord blesses devotees on Hamsa Vahana

Kurnool: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Srisailam temple have performed Hamsa Vahana Seva to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmarambika Devi on Thursday. The presiding deities were offered special prayers on Hamsa Vahanam at Akka Maha Devi Alankara Manapam. After performing special prayers, gramotsavam was organised in which various folk dances, music and others were performed on the occasion.

Prior to the Hamsa Vahana Seva, special prayers were offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmarambika Devi in the morning. Immediately after offering prayers to the presiding deities, special prayers were also offered to Chandeeshwara Swamy at Yagashala. Mandaparadana, Panchavararchana, Shiva Panchakshari, Nityahavana, Rudra Homam and Chandi Homa were also performed following the agams sastra, stated the authorities. The authorities have stated that on the third day of the eleven days Brahmotsavams, Hamsa Vahana seva was organised. Executive Officer (EO) of Srisailam temple S Lavanna, as part of inspecting the arrangements to the devotees, has visited Pathala Ganga. He inspected the barricading, sprinkle bathing, dress changing rooms, bathrooms and others. As the water receding at Pathal Ganga, he said sprinklers have been arranged to the devotees for bathing. He also spoke to the expert swimmers and ordered them to be alert all the time. He told them to see that no untoward incidents take place besides approaching amicably with the devotees.