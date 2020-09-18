Kurnool: Loss of money in betting drives man to suicide

Kurnool: A 35-year-old man committed suicide at government allotted quarters at C Camp here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sajjid Ahmed, an employee at the collectorate. According to III town Sub Inspector Rama Krishna, the deceased was working as an attender at collector's office.

He was staying at a government allotted quarters at C camp with his wife and two children. Sajjid was addicted to online betting games, the SI said and incurred nearly Rs 15-Rs 20 lakh loss. After losing the huge amount, he went into depression and thought of ending his life.

With this motive, he allegedly hanged to the roof of ceiling at his government quarters. At the time of incident, his wife and children went to her parents' residence at Hussainapuram. When she returned in the afternoon, she noticed Sajjid hanging from the ceiling, said the officer.

She immediately informed the suicide to her in-laws besides the police. Acting on information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the government general hospital for autopsy. A case of suicide was filed, added the Sub Inspector.