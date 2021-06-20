Kurnool : Make mega vaccine drive a grand success says collector G Veera Pandiyan

Kurnool : District collector G Veera Pandiyan directed the officials concerned to make all arrangements for the mega vaccination drive to be launched on Sunday.

He convened a teleconference from collector's camp office on mega vaccination drive with municipal commissioners, MPDOs, Tahsildars and medical officers on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the collector asked the officials to make the programme a grand success across the district.

He said all persons who crossed 45 years and the mothers of 0-5 year-old have to be given vaccination on priority basis.

The officials are ordered to ensure a minimum of 100 persons to be vaccinated at every secretariat. The volunteers have to distribute slips to every person for vaccination and the officials concerned should monitor the progress every one hour after talking to the volunteers, said the collector.

He also directed the MPDOs and municipal commissioners to arrange all necessary amenities for people at vaccination centres and strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

He also asked the officials to involve participation of village sarpanch, ward members, corporators, local leaders, village heads and others at the vaccination drive. Utilise the services of women police also, said the collector.