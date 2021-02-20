Kurnool: Medicover removes stones in kidney with laser surgery

Kurnool: A 26-year-old patient Khurshid Basha was diagnosed with 4 cm diameter stones in kidneys. Khurshid Basha has been suffering from severe abdominal pain for the last 2 years due to the presence of 4 cm diameter stones.

Initially, he ignored it but due to severe pain he consulted several hospitals where keyhole surgery (PCNL) was recommended. But due to fear of bleeding in keyhole surgery, the patient did not opt for keyhole surgery. Because of the pain, the patient was unable to concentrate on his work and he was depressed.

Eventually, he arrived at Medicover Hospitals in Kurnool and met Dr Abdul Samad, a consultant urologist. A very large stone was completely removed by laser treatment without any keyhole, piercings and any bleeding. The patient was very happy and was discharged a week ago.

Medicover Hospitals removed the stones without any hole, scar or bleeding with the help of laser treatment procedure and expertise doctors. Now the patient can resume his activities the next day without any pain or stitches.