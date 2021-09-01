Kurnool: Miraculous escape for 30 bus passengers

Kurnool: At least 30 passengers on board an RTC bus had a miraculous escape on Tuesday. According to information, an RTC bus with 30 passengers was heading to Veldurthy from Kodumur.

When the bus was about to reach Nallakaluva near Laddagiri village, the driver identified that some problem had risen in the steering. The alert driver abruptly turned the bus into the farm fields. With the unexpected incident the passengers began to scream with fear.

The bus after going a furlong stopped and the driver stopped the engine. Almost all passengers got down from the bus and had a sigh of relief.

A source stated that if the driver would have driven the bus without identifying the problem then a huge number of casualties might have taken place. The passengers all thanked the driver for his spontaneous action.