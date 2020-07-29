Kurnool: MLA Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar donates blood for plasma therapy

Kurnool: Kodumur constituency MLA, Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar said there is a myth that something bad would happen if blood is donated. There is nothing like that and persons from the age group of 16 to 60 years can donate blood. Dr Sudhakar was speaking after donating blood at Kurnool government general hospital here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Dr Sudhakar said that he was infected with the virus last month but recovered within less time. "It happened 38 days ago and now I am totally in a healthy state. Following the call given by the district authorities to donate blood for plasma therapy I have donated 40 millilitres (ml) of blood," he said.

Recently a comorbid patient was treated with plasma therapy, the first patient that is treated with and was discharged after he defeated the virus. Several other patients are being treated through plasma therapy at Kurnool government general hospital. He said people need to know the necessity of blood donation.

He said there was no need to fear donating blood. The donated blood can save several lives at the needy hour. Due to lack of availability of blood on time, several people were losing their lives. In pandemic situations, blood donation has become more important. He called upon the people to come forward to donate blood without any further thought.