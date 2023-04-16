Kurnool: MLA Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar faces bitter experience in Kodumur

Kodumur (Kurnool) : YSRCP Kodumur MLA Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar faced bitter experience while collecting feedback from residents of Kodumur mandal and villagers as part of 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' and 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu' programme.

When the MLA visited Chinna Boya Veedhi in Kodumur town on Saturday, the residents first obstructed him and asked him not to conduct the programme in their street as he totally failed to address their woes. They also expressed their ire over the MLA for not taking any development works in the last four years of YSRCP rule. They said three years ago, Bhumi puja was performed for laying of a road but it was not laid till date.

When the MLA tried to calm down the residents, they staged a protest and showed disinterest to speak with him.

Two days ago, the MLA also faced a similar situation at Lakshmi Nagar where the residents brought several issues to the notice of him including drinking water issue, laying of new roads and poor drainage system.

A resident of Pyalakurthi, Alim Basha said that they are vexed with the YSR Congress party as they failed to get any welfare scheme benefits from the government.

Expressing their ire on the government, Alim Basha tore the sticker of Jagan Mohan Reddy pasted on their house wall. He said the YSR Congress party has lost faith of the people.