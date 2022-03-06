Kurnool: MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy asks students to take part in innovative competitions

Kurnool: Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy on Saturday lauded the management of Narayana Educational Institutions for organising 'Spell Bee' competitions to the students. Participating as a chief guest in the 'Spell Bee' competitions organised at Meridian Function Hall at Budwarapet here, the MLA said that knowing the new words, its spelling and meaning was very important.

He said the novel programme helps students to pronounce the words in a correct manner. They even know the meaning of word and its usage in a correct manner, he said and called upon the students to take part in such innovative competitions to improve their knowledge. Assistant General Manager Ramesh Kumar said the Spell Bee competitions were held in three categories, sub juniors, juniors and seniors to mark the second anniversary of Spell Bee competitions being organised by the Narayana Educational Institutions.

Hundreds of students from various schools have participated. Regional in-charge Venugopal said the students who competed in various categories have tried their best. 28 winner students were presented with certificates by the MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy.

Venugopal said that they will organise more competitions at district level. Durga Lakshmi, department heads Naresh, Bharat, Rupa, coaches, coordinators and principals of the schools besides the parents of students have participated in the competitions.