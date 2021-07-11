Kurnool: New SP bats for people-friendly policing

Kurnool: Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy on Sunday took charge as new Superintendent of Police (SP) of district. He was replaced by Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, who was transferred to Anantapur from Kurnool.

After assuming the charge, Sudheer Kumar Reddy addressing media at Ved Vyas Auditorium, said that matured media and streamlined administration were present in the district. Qualitative and timely services could be given if we all work together, Sudheer Kumar Reddy and added that he will strive for peace and tranquility in the district and people live in harmony without disrupting the law and order.

There will be no chances to organised crimes, the women and children would be given due protection and assistance would be given to all who come to the police stations, he said. Sudheer said he would give priority for people-friendly policing and take their suggestions for improving administrative performance.

Sudheer Kumar Reddy was born in Narasaraopet in Guntur district. He completed his bachelors engineering degree at Puducherry Engineering College. He rendered services for a period of two years in Infosys. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, who belongs to 2010 civils batch was selected to Karnataka cadre. He was first posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Bhatkal in Karnataka and later promoted to SP.

As SP, he worked in Bidar, Mandya, South Kannada (Mangalore) and Belgaum districts. In 2020, he was posted (on deputation) in Andhra Pradesh Vigilance and Enforcement department. Serving for a year in the V&E department, he was posted to Kurnool in the capacity as Superintendent of Police.