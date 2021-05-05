Kurnool: No scarcity of beds in hospitals, says Collector Veera Pandiyan

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said that the 18 hours curfew is being strictly implemented in the district from Wednesday. The curfew starts from 12 noon and enforced up to 6 am next day. Pandiyan accompanied by the Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli addressed a press conference here at Sunaina Auditorium on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons, the collector said that in view of rise in Covid cases in the second wave of coronavirus, the government has ordered a partial curfew across the state. The curfew would be in force for a period of two weeks, he said adding almost all commercial establishments, educational institutions including road transportation would be allowed from 6 am to 12 noon. After 12 pm, the shutters of all commercial establishments are ordered to down. Only medical shops are allowed to keep open, he said and urged the people of district to co-operate with the district administration during the curfew time.

Similarly, he said the officials concerned were also ordered not to interrupt the emergency services.

He suggested the people to order online the essential commodities so that they could be door delivered.

He also advised the people not to come out unnecessarily. In case, if they come, then they should possess an identity card else they would be taken to task by filing cases, he pointed out. He also suggested everyone to strictly wear face masks.

The collector said that there was no scarcity of beds in hospitals. Of the actual capacity of 2,900 beds, 1,937 have been occupied. Still 1,000 more beds are available.

Beds strength would be increased in case of reporting a huge number of cases. People are suggested to call 104 call centre to lodge complaints, stated Veera Pandiyan.

Joint collector S Rama Sunder Reddy, Municipal Commissioner D K Balaji, Trainee Assistant Collector Noorul Qamar and others were present.