Kurnool: No 'stick fight' at Devaragattu this year

Kurnool: The district administration has cancelled the celebration of famous 'Banni Utsavam this year due to the prevalence of deadly coronavirus. The utsavam popularly known as 'stick fight' will be observed on Vijayadasami festival in Devaragattu village in Holagunda mandal in the district and thousands of people from Nerani Thanda and Kothapet and adjoining villages resort to stick fight that leaves hundreds with bleeding injuries.



To witness the auspicious event, huge number of devotees from Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra would visit Devaragattu village in Holagunda mandal. The people will split into two groups and participate with sticks to snatch the 'Mala Malleshwara Swamy' while taking to the hillock. While snatching the swamy idol, several people in both groups suffer with bleeding injuries.

No one would pay heed to injuries instead take part in the event with a spiritual spirit. They just smear ash to injuries and believe that the ash would heal them much faster than the Allopathic medicines. The participants believe that shedding of blood on the occasion would bring good to people and the villagers.

Holagunda Mandal Tahsildar Mohammad Rafi, in a statement on Sunday, stated that the Banni Utsavam has been cancelled due to prevalence of coronavirus. Convening an awareness programme in Chinna Hatya village, he said the decision was taken in the wake of officials concerned are fighting against the killer virus very effectively.

At this juncture, if the Utsavam is allowed, then there would be every chance of spreading the virus due to congregation of huge number of devotees from various states to have the glimpse of enchanting event, he said. He urged people to celebrate the festival among family members in their houses in a peaceful manner.

He also said that closed circuit cameras are being arranged at all places leading to Devaragattu to identify those devotees who are violating the norms. He made an appeal to the people to cooperate with police personnel else they would face serious consequences.