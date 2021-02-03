Kurnool: Nominations begin in 7 mandals

Kurnool: District deputy election officer Kalpana Kumari said that the nominations for second phase of panchayat elections which began on Tuesday would continue till February 4. In a press release on Tuesday, Kalpana Kumari said that the first phase nominations concluded on Sunday. In the first phase, nominations for 169 gram panchayats in 10 mandals have been filed. As many as 1,056 persons filed papers for sarpanch posts, 3,777 for ward member posts.

She further stated that scrutiny was done on Monday. During the process, 13 nominations for sarpanch and 55 ward members were rejected. The rejected candidates requested for appeal and they will be disposed of on Wednesday after the perusal. In second phase, nominations will be received for panchayats in mandals of Banaganapalle, Kovelakuntla, Sanjamala, Owk, Kolimigundla, Panyam and Gadivemula. Nominations for 137 sarpanches and 1,378 ward members would be received through 48 clusters, the district deputy election officer said.

As many as 1,454 polling stations have been set up. Scrutiny of the received nominations would be done on February 5, the rejected nominations would be entertained on 6, pursuance of objections will be 7, withdrawals and final list of contestants would be released on February 8. The polling to sarpanch posts and ward members would start on February 13 from morning to evening and on the same day, the results would be announced.

Kalpana Kumari said that the higher authorities would pay a surprise visit to the polling centres to inspect the nominations and polling process. She ordered the officials deployed for elections to coordinate with one another and make the election a grand success. She visited Bheemunipadu and

Devaur villages in Koilkuntla mandal and inspected the nomination process.