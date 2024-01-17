Kurnool: Not doing politics in the name of Lord Rama

Kurnool: BJP State executive member Nagaruru Raghavendra stated that Congress has made a historical mistake by rejecting the invitation of Ram Prana Pratistha in Ayodhya, while the lotus party is committed to the development of Rayalaseema.

Speaking at a press meet here on Tuesday, he clarified that BJP is not doing politics in the name of Lord Rama.

He claimed that the people of the country are strongly believing in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words that Ram Rajyam will come with the construction of Ram Temple. Lokeswaraiah Srinivas was also present.