Kurnool: Officials told not to compromise on quality in school works

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with an aim to create a vibrant atmosphere along with all facilities to the students pursuing education at the government schools, is allocating lion's share of funds under Manabadi, "Naadu-Nedu" scheme.

He is also pursuing the ongoing developmental works regularly with the concerned officials, stated the district collector.

The collector accompanied by joint collector Rama Sundar Reddy conducted a review meeting on the progress of developmental works taken up at the government schools under Manabadi "Naadu-Nedu" programme with the officials concerned at Sunaina Auditorium here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said people used to ridicule the government schools citing poor amenities and poor performance of students.

But the state government has changed the face of government schools by taking up developmental works under Manabadi, Naadu-Nedu scheme on par with corporate schools. He said the officials concerned would complete the works without compromising on quality and at the given point of time. Stating that some persons are learnt to be behaving in a negligent manner, he warned they need to mend their attitude else they would face serious consequences.

Veera Pandiyan ordered the official concerned to serve notice to Tribal Welfare Executive Engineer for not attending the review meeting. He said the Naadu-Nedu works have to be done through the parents committee but it has come to notice that at some places the works are being done by the contractors. He ordered the joint collector to constitute a district level senior officer to monitor the development works of Manabadi, "Naadu-Nedu" scheme. Everyone should do the work with seriousness and ordered them to upload the day to day bills without fail. Prior to addressing the meeting, joint collector Rama Sunder Reddy reviewed the works pertaining to construction of toilets, drinking water facility, electrical wiring, grease black boards, furniture and others according to mandal wise.

District Education Officer M Sai Ram, Sarva Sikaha Abhiyan Project Officer Venugopal, Panchayat Raj superintending Engineer Subramaniyam, Deputy DEOs, EEs, DEs, Mandal Education Officers, AEs and others participated in the meeting.











