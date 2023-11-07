  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: One dies, another injured as lorry hits car

Kurnool: One dies, another injured as lorry hits car
x
Highlights

One person died and another sustained severe injuries in a road accident that occurred at Kotekal cross in Yemmiganur constituency in Kurnool district in the early hours on Monday.

Yemmiganur (Kurnool): One person died and another sustained severe injuries in a road accident that occurred at Kotekal cross in Yemmiganur constituency in Kurnool district in the early hours on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Boya Ramanji (22) and the injured as Boya Krishna. They belonged to Guntakal in Anantapur district.

According to Yemmiganur Rural police, Boya Ramanji and Boya Krishna were heading to Adoni from Hyderabad in a Bolero car.

When the car reached Kotekal cross in the early hours of Monday, a lorry from the opposite side hit their car. In the mishap, Boya Ramanji died on the spot and Krishna suffered a head injury.

Immediately after learning about the mishap, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Yemmiganur government hospital for treatment.

The dead body was also shifted to the mortuary at the hospital for conducting post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased and injured were informed about the mishap.

The police have filed a case under Sections-327 and 304 and took up investigation. After the mishap, the lorry driver took to his heels.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X