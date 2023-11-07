Kurnool: One dies, another injured as lorry hits car

Yemmiganur (Kurnool): One person died and another sustained severe injuries in a road accident that occurred at Kotekal cross in Yemmiganur constituency in Kurnool district in the early hours on Monday.



The deceased has been identified as Boya Ramanji (22) and the injured as Boya Krishna. They belonged to Guntakal in Anantapur district.

According to Yemmiganur Rural police, Boya Ramanji and Boya Krishna were heading to Adoni from Hyderabad in a Bolero car.

When the car reached Kotekal cross in the early hours of Monday, a lorry from the opposite side hit their car. In the mishap, Boya Ramanji died on the spot and Krishna suffered a head injury.

Immediately after learning about the mishap, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Yemmiganur government hospital for treatment.

The dead body was also shifted to the mortuary at the hospital for conducting post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased and injured were informed about the mishap.

The police have filed a case under Sections-327 and 304 and took up investigation. After the mishap, the lorry driver took to his heels.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused.