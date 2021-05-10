Kurnool: One dies as TDP, YSRCP cadres clash

Kurnool: Tension prevailed at Nidzur village in Kodumur mandal in the district after clashes broke out between the YSRCP and TDP activists on Saturday late night. In the clashes, one Kuruva Srinivasulu,42 of TDP died on the spot and Kuruva Padmavathi,35 sustained critical injuries.

On learning about the incident, the police personnel of Kurnool Taluka Urban Police Station (UPS) rushed to the village and brought the situation under control. A police picket was set up to ensure no untoward incidents take place. According to information, the deceased Kuruva Srinivasulu (TDP) and Kuruva Sampath of YSRCP were neighbours.

Though they belong to one community and staying adjacently, problems cropped up between them since the recent gram panchayat elections. In the election, the TD contestant lost in the hands of Kurva Madhavi, YSRCP, wife of Kuruva Sampath. After the YSRCP won the sarpanch seat, harassment on TDP people began starting, stated a source.

Hardly a week after winning, the sarpanch husband and his brothers have attacked the TDP men alleging that they have complained to police about the illegal transportation of sand from Tungabhadra River. At that time also high tension prevailed in the village for 10 days. With the involvement of village elders and police, the issue was put to an end.

Even then, both party members are maintaining the same grudge, it is said. The deceased Srinivasulu and Sampath, who are neighbours, have been involved in an oral argument over the flow of drain water some time ago. Once again, both family members picked up quarrel on the same issue on Saturday late evening.

In no time, a fierce fight took place between both family members. In the attack, Srinivasulu was brutally beaten resulting to his instant death. Even the deceased sister-in-law, Kurva Padmavathi was critically injured.

On learning about the incident, Circle Inspector Vikrama Simha of Kurnool Taluka police station along with his staff rushed to the village and took stock of the situation. The body was shifted to Kurnool government general hospital for autopsy and the injured Padmavathi was admitted for treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police K V Mahesh told The Hans India that it was a personal issue but was politicised.

However, a case was filed under relevant sections and one person was taken into custody. Some more persons are yet to be arrested, stated the DSP. The family members of sarpanch and their relatives were absconding from the villagers after the attack.