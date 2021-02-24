Kurnool: One person dies; 50 others fall sick due to water contamination

Kurnool: One person died and as many as 50 persons fell sick after reportedly consuming contaminated water.



The incident took place at Ternakal village in Devanakonda mandal in the district on Tuesday. According to information, two days ago the villagers have consumed water supplied through the gram panchyat pipelines. After consuming the water, the villagers, began developing symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea and fever. In no time about 50 villagers fell sick. Among those who fell sick, one Mala Venkatesh has lost his life.

The medical teams on learning about the seriousness rushed to the village and set up camps. Prior to the arrival of teams at the village, the sick people were rushed to various hospitals in Yemignoor, Adoni and Kurnool for treatment. The medical teams on reaching the village started taking care of others.

The founder president of Mothkuru Goudappa Organisation, B Sathyanna, speaking to The Hans India has said that two decades ago diarrhea has spread its tentacles in the village. At that time around 12 people that consumed contaminated water fell ill and lost their lives. The officials concerned are well aware of the issue but failed to take any steps to solve the problem. The same incident has repeated once again, Sathyanna lamented.

Spitting fire on the officials, he said that no proper sanitation was being done. As a result, pigs, dogs and other stray animals are found loitering around the habitations. Due to damaged water pipelines, the sewage water is entering into the pipelines and contaminating the drinking water. The people who consume the contaminated water are falling sick. He said the water pipelines need to be replaced with the new ones.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Rama Giddaiah told The Hans India that a medical team with doctors and nurses was rushed to Ternakal village on learning about the incident.

He said only 6 cases were reported by the medical team. A camp was set up and the patients were being extended medicines.

Speaking about the death of Mala Venkatesh, Dr Rama Giddaiah said that he died of some other disease. He did not die of diarrhoea.