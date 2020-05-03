Kurnool: People oppose burial of Coronavirus dead bodies at their village

Kurnool: The burial of Covid-19 dead bodies is being opposed by the residents of several villages across the district. Earlier the residents of Dinna Devara Padu, Venkanna Bavi, Praja Nagar, TV 9 Colony, and Munagalapadu have opposed the burial.



Some of the villagers have also pelted stones damaging the ambulances which transported the bodies for burying three days ago.

In continuation, the residents of Banumukkala village in Pamulapadu village also opposed the burial of bodies at their village. The villagers in large numbers came on to the roads and blocked the road by keeping big trees.

The villagers said that the officials have identified government land for burying the covid-19 dead bodies. Under any cost they won't allow the burial at their village, stated the villagers.

They said that the government has already identified a separate land for the burial of Covid-19 bodies at Jagannatha Gattu. Let the bodies be buried at the identified land rather than at their villages, they said.