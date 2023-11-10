Kurnool: People urged to support TSCS

Kurnool: Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) in Kurnool has been actively engaged in the noble cause of supporting individuals affected by Thalassemia. In October, the society’s tireless efforts and community engagement have made a significant impact on patient care and blood transfusions.

With a total of 160 patients availed support at the TSCS Kurnool, a commendable total of 156 blood transfusions were conducted, ensuring that those in need received the necessary medical assistance. This reflects the society’s steadfast commitment to addressing the challenges faced by individuals affected by Thalassemia and Sickle Cell disorders in the community.

Additionally, the society has organised two blood donation camps, one at Brahmanakotkur in Nandikotkur constituency of Nandyal district and another at Anantapur where 31 units of blood was collected. Another successful camp was held where 86 units of blood was donated by the community. These donations are pivotal in maintaining an adequate supply of blood for transfusions, ultimately contributing to the well-being of those affected by these conditions.

The society reaffirms its commitment to continuing these crucial efforts and urges the community to come forward and support these initiatives, helping to alleviate the struggles faced by those affected by Thalassemia and Sickle Cell disorders.