Kurnool: Plastic rice found in civil supplies rice bags

Residents of Venkatagiri village in Kodumur mandal showing the rice supplied by the civil supplies department

Kurnool: The residents of Venkatagiri village in Kodumur mandal of Kurnool district alleged that they are being supplied plastic rice through the civil supplies department.

According to villagers, every month the civil supplies department used to supply rice through Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs). As usual they got rice for September. When the rice was put in a bowl of water, surprisingly the rice was seen floating. When some others cooked the rice, they were also taken aback on finding elasticity in the rice. A woman villager said that let the government stop supplying rice if they could not supply fine rice.

Several people have fallen ill after consuming the plastic rice. The government is thinking that the poor people will eat anything supplied to them. She said they don't want such rice if the government thinks so. The woman further said that they hail from poor family background.

If anything, worse happens then who will look after them, asked the woman. The villagers demand the officials concerned to look into the issue and see that they are supplied fine rice else let the government stop supplying the rice.

