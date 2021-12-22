Kurnool: Pochimireddy Seva Dal serves free meals to pregnant women

Kurnool: Pochimireddy Muralidhar Reddy, founder of Pochimireddy Seva Dal organisation, has said that serving people in any form gives him immense pleasure. With the motto to serve people, the Pochimireddy Seva Dal organisation was started three years ago in Pathikonda. Several social service activities have been taken up by the organisation.



Of them a novel one is to serve free food to the pregnant women who visit the government general hospital for medical checkup.

Hundreds of pregnant women from the surrounding villages in Pathikonda constituency would visit Pathikonda government general hospital for medical checkup on 9th of every month. As the hospital is located at a distant place from the main town, the pregnant women and their attendants are facing problems getting water, tiffin, food and others. Around 300 to 400 pregnant women are being fed on 9th of every month when they come for medical checkups. At this juncture, Pochimireddy Seva Dal has come forward to extend services to the pregnant women and their attendants.

A pregnant woman from Hosur village has said that this is her second pregnancy. Three years ago, during first pregnancy, she faced lots of problems getting anything to eat when hungry. Now, Pochimireddy Seva Dal organisation is serving free meals to all the pregnant women that come to the hospital for medical checkups, stated the woman.

The organisation founder Pochimireddy Muralidhar Reddy speaking to The Hans India has said that he has started the organisation with an intention to help the poor and the needy. The organisation was started three years ago. Since the launch, it has been conducting several social activities.

He said the Seva Dal members have noticed the problems being faced by the pregnant women when they come to the hospital for medical checkups. Most of them do not bring anything to eat and they have to wait till evening. The organisation members decided to provide meals to pregnant women once in a month. With the thought, the organisation started serving free meals to the pregnant women and their attendants, said P Muralidhar Reddy.