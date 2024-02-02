Kurnool police seized huge quantities of gold, silver and cash totalling to Rs 4.59 crores

Kurnool (Veldurthy): The Veldurthy police accompanied by social branch police have seized huge quantities of gold, silver and cash during a vehicle check conducted at Amuktadu toll plaza near Veldurthy on Thursday late evening.



In a press release by the department personnel on Friday, upon following the orders of Kurnool district Superintendent of Police (SP) G Krishna Kanth, in view of ensuing general election, vehicle checking has been intensified. Every vehicle that is entering into Andhra Pradesh and heading to other states are being checked thoroughly. As part of the checking the Veldurthy police accompanied by the special branch police have conducted searches in a bus which was heading to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu from Hyderabad in Telangana state. During the search operation the police have detected gold, silver and cash from four persons.

The police personnel sttd that of the four persons one Amar Pratap Pavar, a resident of Nandyal, was carrying Rs.1, 20, 80,000 cash. Three person are from Tamil Nadu of them two persons Venktesh Rahul and Senthil Kumar are residents of Coimbatore while Sabari Rajan is a resident of Salem town.

Venkatesh Rahul was carrying 3.195 kilograms of gold and Ra.19, 23, 500 cash. Senthil Kumar was also carrying 1.37 kilograms of gold and Rs.44.50 lakhs. While Sabari Rajan of Salem town was carrying silver biscuits weighing 5 kilograms.

The four persons were carrying huge quantities of gold, silver and cash without possessing valid documents. The gold, silver and cash has been seized after writing a panchanama and is being sent to the Income Tax department at Vijaywada.

The department personnel have stated that the total cost of the seized gold and silver including cash would be around Rs. 4,59, 08, 300.

The SP has specially lauded the vigilnt head constable Khaza Hussain for the hawk eye in detecting such huge quantities of gold, silver and cash through set conference. It is also learnt that his name has been recommended for an award.

The Veldurthy police station Circle Inspector, Suresh Kumar Reddy, SI P Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Krishna Giri SI M Chandra Sekhar Redy, Social branch head constable Khaza Husain and other police personnel participated at the vehicle checking.