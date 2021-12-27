Kurnool: Police sports meet to start today

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that the district police sports and games meet will start from Monday. In a press release on Sunday, the SP said that the sports meet would be held for three days from December 27 to 29. In the sports and games meet, the athletes from Kurnool, Nandyal, Done, Atmakur, Adoni and Allagadda besides the police personnel of Armed Reserve (AR) and other staff of police department would be participating. In the sports and games meet, volleyball, basketball, kabaddi and football will be played. Besides these games, athletes will also participate in events like 100 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 1,500 meters, 4x100 meters running, 4x400 meters running and 500 meters running.

The SP also stated that short-put, disc throw, javelin throw and high jump also be held for participants. The events will be conducted at police parade grounds near Konda Reddy Fort. The ground has been made ready for organising the events, added the SP.