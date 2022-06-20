Kurnool: Practise yoga to get rid of stress: DSA CEO PV Ramana

Kurnool : District Sports Authority (DSA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) P V Ramana said that regular practicing of Yoga is more important in this stressful life. To lead a healthy life and to get rid of stress everyone should practice yoga at least an hour every day in the morning.

Participating as a chief guest in the inaugural function of yoga championship competitions being conducted on the occasion of 8th International Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21 at outdoor stadium on Sunday, he said the yoga championship competitions would be held for three days in Nandyal and Kurnool district and enthusiastic sportsmen would be participating.

He said that now-a-days people were leading stressful life and Yoga would be beneficial to lead a healthy life. He further said the centre has passed orders that the yoga athletes would get jobs in group C category. He called upon the people to practice yoga everyday and make it a menu in their life.

Yoga state secretary Avinash Shetty said that following the orders of National Yoga Association yoga competitions would be organised for a period of three days, from June 19 to 21. These competitions would be organised at the outdoor stadium. The yoga championship competitions would be observed at all 26 districts, across the state. He said on the starting day around 170 athletes from various places have participated on the starting day of the championship competitions, said Avinash.

District Olympic committee members P Vijay Kumar, state skating association secretary members Suni Kumar, district power lifting association secretary Venugopal, district yoga association members Nagaraju, Vijay Kumar, Muniswami, Kalyani, Raju, Prasanna, Keshav, Lalan Priya, Gangadhar, Hari Prasad Naidu and others participated.