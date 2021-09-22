Kurnool: Pregnants, lactating mothers asked to consume nutritious food

Kurnool: YSRCP senior leader from Yemmiganur constituency Yerrakota Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to pregnant women and lactating mothers to take nutritious food and protect themselves from anaemia.

Participating as a chief guest at a programme organised on 'Poushtika Ahara Mahotsavam' held at Yemmiganur Tahsildar's office on Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that several women were falling prey to anaemia deficiency due to not taking of nutritious food. While carrying pregnancy, the women have to take rich food containing huge amount of proteins, carbohydrates and nutrients. By taking rich nutritious food, anaemia deficiency could be prevented, said the senior leader.

He further said that the officials of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) department were supplying the nutritious food to every pregnant and lactating mother.

They should utilise the services of ICDS and save them from falling prey to anaemia. He said due to lack of awareness on intake of nutritious food, the women were suffering from anaemia and were facing several problems while delivering the babies. He appealed to pregnant, lactating mothers and the adolescent girls to consume nutritious food without fail. Child Development Programme Officer (CDPO), Nagamani, Municipal Chairman Dr K S Raghu, vice-chairman D Nazer Ahmed, K Divya Kala, town bank chairman U K Rajasekhar, Sunil Kumar, Councillor Issac and others participated in the programme.