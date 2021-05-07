Kurnool: Private hospitals told to display boards with fees fixed by government

Kurnool: Nandyal Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari has warned the private hospital managements of prosecution if they charge extra amount than the government fixed fees from the patients. Kalpana Kumari along with the in-charge Deputy District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Anki Reddy inspected private designated Covid hospitals in Nandyal town on Friday.

Later speaking to media persons, the Sub-Collector said the government has accorded permission to some private hospitals to treat the infected patients. She said that the district collector G Veera Pandiyan has advised her to inspect the private hospitals to collect the treatment details being given to the Covid patients. Following the orders, Sai Vani, KVR, Seven Hills, Sai Balaji and Udayanand hospitals have been inspected, stated the Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari.

She said unhygienic environment was observed on the premises of Sai Vani hospital and the hospital management was ordered to maintain cleanliness by regular sanitation. A separate gateway was ordered to arrange for Covid patients at KVR hospital. The hospital management was also instructed to set up tariff boards fixed by the government with details of hospital services. The boards should contain the details of beds availability and the number of patients being treated.

The authorities of Sai Balaji hospital were strictly warned of initiating action if Covid norms are not followed. The Udayanand hospital management was asked to set up the boards notifying the details of beds availability and other information. Patients can avail treatment under Aarogyasri at these identified Covid hospitals. Kalpana Kumari appealed to people to cooperate with the government officials and suggested them to wear masks without fail, maintain social distance, sanitise or wash hands regularly with soaps. She later inspected the implementation of curfew at several places in Nandyal town.