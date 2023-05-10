Kurnool: Provide subsidy to Haj pilgrims, demands Lokesh

Kurnool: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday demanded that the Haj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh be given some subsidy.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy and released to the media during his Yuva Galam padayatra on Tuesday, Lokesh pointed out that the additional burden on every Haj pilgrim from Andhra Pradesh was Rs 83,000 when compared to those who are undertaking Haj Yatra from Hyderabad.

“During the TDP regime, we ensured that each Haj pilgrim’s expenditure was brought down to Rs 2.40 lakh but after the YSRCP came to power the expenditure increased to Rs 3,88,580 while the expenditure for each Haj pilgrim from Hyderabad is only Rs 3,05,000,” Lokesh said in the letter.

This clearly indicates that each pilgrim from the State has to bear an additional burden of Rs 83,000, Lokesh said and demanded that this amount be given as a subsidy for the Haj pilgrims.

The Yuva Galam padayatra of Lokesh entered Kodumur Assembly constituency and the Venkayapalli Dalits met the TDP national general secretary and complained to him that the SC sub-plan funds have been diverted and they were not getting benefits from any of the welfare schemes.

During the interaction with them, Lokesh said that there was no security and no welfare schemes for the Dalits under the Jagan’s regime. He described that an anarchic rule was prevailing in the State wherein cases under the provisions of the SC, ST Atrocities Act were being registered against the Dalits.

He promised the Dalits that once the TDP returns to power in the State, stringent action will be initiated against those who filed false cases against Dalits. The welfare schemes discontinued by the YSRCP government will also be revived, he assured.

The Study Circles too will be re-launched, he said, adding that agricultural implements will be provided on high subsidy.

Residents of Sudiireddy Palle informed Lokesh that the works for the roads in the village sanctioned by the earlier TDP government have not been taken up after the YSRCP came to power and the underground drainage system was very bad.

Stating that CM Jagan was totally neglecting the rural development, Lokesh said the TDP government will take up repairs to the damaged roads and improve the underground drainage system.