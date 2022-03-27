Kurnool: RDO asks citizens to stay safe, hydrated

Kurnool: With heatwave conditions prevailing in the division, Nandyal in-charge RDO A Srinivasulu appealed to people to be very cautious while going out and asked them to take all precautionary measures. Speaking to media here on Saturday, Srinivasulu said the district has been recording high temperatures and people should be very careful. He said the state disaster management has suggested constant intake of water, using loose clothes preferably light-coloured and cotton, getting enough rest during trips, rearrangement of working hours if manual labour is involved, increased intake of fruits and vegetables, using footwear outside home, and refraining from staying inside parked vehicles for a long time.

If a person feels dizziness or vomiting sensation, they should immediately consult a doctor. In case the person develops a severe headache, fever, drowsiness or epilepsy, the person should take treatment at the primary health care centre.

He suggested the people to consume more water, butter milk, glucose and oral rehydrated syrup (ORS). If a person did not recover from the sunstroke, then the person needs to be shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment. Better stay indoors than going out, he said. He also suggested the people to consume lemon juice or coconut water immediately after coming home. To keep the house cool, he suggested to white paint, roof technology or thermocol insulation. Plants on the roof top and inside the house would create a cool atmosphere, said Srinivasulu. The in-charge RDO also asked the people to use umbrellas.

The lactating mothers, children and elderly persons are suggested to stay indoors. Do not consume alcohol, tea, coffee, cool drinks, salt and oily food as these will dehydrate the body, added Srinivasulu.