Kurnool: Registration for ‘Adudam Andhra’ commences

Kurnool: To ignite sports spirit among athletes and to encourage them for maintaining good health, the government is organising ‘Adudam Andhra’ sports competitions, informed district Collector Dr G Srijana.



The 46-day competitions will be held from December 15 to February 3. The district administration has made all arrangements and all set to organise the sports competition, she added.

Addressing a media conference here at Kurnool outdoor stadium on Monday, the Collector said Adudaam Andhra sports will be held in five categories like, cricket, badminton, volleyball, kabaddi and kho kho at village, ward secretariat, mandal, district and State-level. Competitions will also be held in Yoga, tennikoit and Marathon sports. Informing that registrations have started from Monday (November 27), she said that athletes, who have crossed 15 years, and both male and female can participate in the competitions. Interested athletes should register their names after visiting village and ward secretariat or https://aadudamandhra.ap.gov.in or call 1902. Athletes can register their names in group-wise or individual, she added.

Collector Srijana further informed that awards, trophies and certificates besides cash rewards at constituency, district and State level would be presented to the winners. She said that government has supplied required sports equipment and their quality was checked, which will be disposed to all villages and ward secretariats in a week. Mapping has been done for the grounds where sports would be organised and within 10 days, the grounds would be made ready.

The Collector said necessary staff was already deployed and training was given to the organisers for two consecutive times. “We are taking all steps minutely to provide necessary facilities to the athletes so that they can participate with great enthusiasm. Top priority is being given to terms and conditions and adequate police personnel also will be deployed to prevent any untoward incidents that may take during the event,” the Collector elaborated.

Later, Collector Srijana inaugurated ‘Adudam Andhra’ logo on the

occasion.