Kurnool: Residents oppose covid death burial

Kurnool: The residents of Budhwar Peta strongly opposed to the burial of a patient who died of COVID-19 on Sunday. The 70-year-old man died of corona virus and his body was preserved at the mortuary of Kurnool Government General Hospital.

With Budhwarpet Hindu Smashana vatika being the nearest burial ground, the police were asked to make arrangements to bury the body. When the police reached the burial ground on Sunday afternoon with a poclain, the residents rushed to the spot in large numbers and raised slogans.

An eyewitness said residents blocked the vehicles of police and municipal authorities and demanded them to stop digging the pit. Three Town Circle Inspector Tabreez said they faced resistance from the residents of Budhwar Peta. Heeding to their sentiments we made a retreat, he said.

Meanwhile, Kurnool revenue divisional officer Venkatesh said they were searching for alternate places for disposing of the dead bodies classified under COVID cases. There is a protocol as to how the dead bodies have to be disposed of. The guidelines speak about burning the body than burying it.

The RDO also said some bodies were buried at Sunkesula road hindu burial ground, tahsildars have been pressed into service to identify safe burial grounds to dispose of the bodies, he added.

Actually, Budhwar Peta was identified as red zone. Entry of outsiders is strictly banned and even the residents are not allowed to come out. However, medical checkups are being conducted regularly by the medical teams.