Kurnool: Roadside burials of Covid bodies opposed

Kurnool: The villagers of Praja Nagar, Dinnadevara Padu, Venkanna Bavi and surrounding villages allege that the officials are not following prescribed norms meant for burying Covid-19 dead bodies. They complain that bodies are being buried on the roadside on the National Highway without following the protocol norms.

After burying, some bleaching power was sprinkled on the grave and the Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and gloves of the deceased are thrown around instead of burning them down, villagers said. A resident of Praja Nagar said to media persons that the officials are burying Covid-19 bodies on the roadside instead of place marked for it. Being a deserted and lonely area, roaming of wild animals is not ruled out. If any jackal or dogs digs out a body and drags it to another place, it could lead to spread of virus, the resident added.

Another resident said that two days ago only two bodies were buried. But now another two bodies have been buried. It seems the number of bodies may increase in the days to come. On learning about the improper burial of the Covid-19 bodies at the roadside, villagers from Praja Nagar, Dinna Devara Padu and Venkanna Bavi are gripped in fear of corona and are planning to make a representation to District Collector.

Recently, the government officials had to retreat from Budwara Peta when people opposed burial of Covid-19 deceased. The District Collector, G Veera Padiyan has directed officials to identity a suitable land and finally, a land measuring two acres was identified at Jagannath Gattu on the outskirts of Kurnool.

Whereas, Revenue Division Officer B Venkatesh told 'The Hans India' that bodies are buried as per prescribed norms. The land has easy access to road and also convenient for disposals of bodies. While burying the dead bodies, a pit of eight feet would be dug and it would be sprayed with hydro chlorate. Only then, the body would be buried. There is no breach of protocol norms, he stated.

However, the RDO admitted that PPEs and gloves of dead bodies were thrown around though municipal workers were ordered to burn them.