Kurnool: Sangameswara surfaces as water recedes

Kurnool: Sangameswara temple which has been under Krishna waters for the past seven months is surfacing as water is receding. Temple priest Telkapalli Raghuram Sharma said that during every year the Sangameshwara temple used to submerge in Krishna water.

He said now with receding of water level in Krishna river, the temple is gradually seeing the light and it will completely out of water by Sivaratri. The devotees can have the darshan of the Lord Siva after the temple is completely surfaced.

Raghuram Sharma further stated that the temple would be cleaned after it surfaced completely. The devotees would be allowed later to offer prayers for a period of 4 months before the temple again submerged in in Krishna flood waters. He said this is the specialty of Sangameswara temple.