Kurnool: Sanjeevini bus fails to serve people in taking swab samples

Kurnool: The services of Sanjeevini bus have come to a halt on Wednesday, just a day after it was officially launched by the MP P Brahmananda Reddy in Nandyal. The aim of this bus is to collect samples from the people to detect positive symptoms and the state government has sanctioned three Sanjeevini busses to Kurnool district. A bus to each division was sanctioned to Kurnool, Nandyal and Adoni. These buses will go around villages and collect swab samples from the people. The busses are equipped with the latest technology. However, the Sanjeevini bus which was launched in Nandyal on Tuesday has failed to provide services to the patients on Wednesday. People from various places have assembled at Nandyal Municipal hall where the bus was stationed, to give swab samples.



But to their astonishment, no one has turned up to collect the samples. Several of them have brought lunch and snacks with them. The people after a long wait for 7 to 8 hours have returned to their homes. Breathing fire on the officials, some people said when they could not arrange doctors then why should they harass people unnecessarily.

A doctor who is monitoring the Sanjeevini bus service, Dr Anki Reddy said to The Hans India that there was a problem in the server. With the problem, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is not accepting the details of the persons who have come for testing.

However the problem was rectified in the evening and from Thursday testing would be continued, he said.