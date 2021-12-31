Kurnool: SEB seizes 108 liquor bottles

Kurnool: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel have seized 108 liquor bottles being transported illegally from Telangana state on Thursday early morning.

SEB Circle Inspector M Manjula told The Hans India that following the orders of Superintendent of Police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tuhin Sinha vehicle checking has been intensified at the Panchalingala border check post.

As part of checking vehicles, a car was intercepted and the staff found seven cotton cartoons in it. When the cops opened cartoons, liquor bottles of various brands were found. The total number of liquor bottles was counted to 108, said Manjula.

She said one Bandi Suresh Babu, a resident of Shareen Nagar in Kurnool town, was illegally transporting the liquor bottles from adjacent Telangana state. The entire quantity along with the car was seized besides taking Suresh Babu to custody. She further said that two months ago, the same person was caught while transporting the liquor bottles.

A case under relevant sections has been filed and handed it over to the SEB police station for initiating further action. She appealed to people not to involve in such illegal activities as it will ruin their golden future. She also urged the people to keep the police informed about the illegal transportation of liquor, gutka and other spurious products.

Sub Inspector Ramudu, head constable Khaza, Jagannadham, Rangaswamy and others participated.